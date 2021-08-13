FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Decreased by Analyst

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,549,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $767,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

