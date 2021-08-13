FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Raised by Analyst

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

