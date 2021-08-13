FY2021 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.55.

Shares of SIL opened at C$9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$9.03 and a twelve month high of C$16.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.70.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.