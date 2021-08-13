FY2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Raymond James also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$52.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.79 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

