FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,186 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

