FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $4.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.