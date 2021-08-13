FY2022 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Issued By National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

NGD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.53.

NGD stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.05.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

