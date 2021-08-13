FY2022 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Increased by Analyst (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$129.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

