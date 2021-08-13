FY2022 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.61.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares upped their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$193.20.

Shares of GSY opened at C$180.24 on Friday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$58.16 and a 12-month high of C$186.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$161.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total value of C$1,905,027.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at C$11,326,074.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,284,495.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,272 shares of company stock worth $5,964,137.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

