FY2022 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31).
Shares of IMVT stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Immunovant has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $53.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Immunovant by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 1,132.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
