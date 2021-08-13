FY2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Boosted by Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.94.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 411.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.60.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06).

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,495,613.28. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.