FY2022 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.04.

NRG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NRG opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

