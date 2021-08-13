FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Allakos stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.24. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

