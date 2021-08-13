FYDcoin Price Reaches $0.0032 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $2,815.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 168.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 581,005,066 coins and its circulating supply is 552,337,001 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

