G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $18,267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $6,160,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 157.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.