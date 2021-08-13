Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 90.7% in July

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the July 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 4,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.78.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
