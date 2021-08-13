Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 90.7% in July

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the July 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 4,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

