Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Hits $11.73 on Exchanges

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $11.73 or 0.00025347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $41.13 million and $25.21 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00136833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00149589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.12 or 1.00026405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.03 or 0.00858241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

