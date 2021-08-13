Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Down 90.1% in July

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the July 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,010,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GAXY traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 36,190,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,266,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.