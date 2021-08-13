Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

GAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

TSE GAU traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$1.12. 4,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,944. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$251.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 25.56 and a quick ratio of 25.38.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.