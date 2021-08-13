Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Cut to C$1.30

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of GAU traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.12. 4,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.31.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.