GameCredits Market Capitalization Tops $29.11 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $29.11 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00380088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,070,258 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

