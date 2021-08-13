GamyFi Platform (GFX) Market Capitalization Tops $899,436.09

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $899,436.09 and approximately $580,068.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00137936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00152934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.55 or 1.00181150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00858795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 725,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamyFi Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamyFi Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

