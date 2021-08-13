Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.00. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 10,720 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOTU. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The stock has a market cap of $769.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

