Gas Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $9.56 or 0.00020164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $96.85 million and approximately $50.52 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

