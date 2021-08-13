Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. 66,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 684,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gaucho Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaucho Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

