GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 2,690.0% in July

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 2,690.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBT Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. GBT Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

