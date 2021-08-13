GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 2,690.0% in July

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 2,690.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GBT Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. GBT Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
GBT Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.