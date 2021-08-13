GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.76 ($1.41). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.40), with a volume of 564,697 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.34. The company has a market capitalization of £946.58 million and a PE ratio of -67.13. The company has a current ratio of 341.00, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is presently -4.66%.

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Dawn Crichard purchased 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62). Also, insider Steven Wilderspin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

