GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDIFF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.75. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

