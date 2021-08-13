GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on G1A. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.04 ($42.40).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €38.62 ($45.44).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.