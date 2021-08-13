GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.04 ($42.40).

Shares of G1A opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €38.62 ($45.44).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

