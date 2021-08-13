GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.04 ($42.40).

G1A opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 55.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €38.62 ($45.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

