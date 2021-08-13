GEE Group (JOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

