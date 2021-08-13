Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GEMD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GEMD stock opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

