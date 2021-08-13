Genaro Network (GNX) Market Cap Reaches $7.83 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.54 or 0.00894327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00111301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.