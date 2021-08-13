Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 2.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $9.22 on Friday, hitting $414.10. The company had a trading volume of 530,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.24.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.