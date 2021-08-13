General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Raised by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.84. 2,202,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

