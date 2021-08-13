General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,481 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 9.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.21% of General Motors worth $180,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of GM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 390,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

