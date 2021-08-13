Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00140757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00155859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,774.85 or 1.00212179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00857897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

