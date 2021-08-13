Genesis Vision Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00008782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $450,850.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00897224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00111356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

