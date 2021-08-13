GenesisX Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $54,763.94 and $35.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,802,811 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

