Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

