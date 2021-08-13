GeoCoin Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 17% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $3,344.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00063875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00387118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.61 or 0.99856259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00031935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00072707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

