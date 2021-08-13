GeoDB Hits Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $83,992.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.45 or 0.00887761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00103872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043934 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,036,854 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

