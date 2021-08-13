George L. Sing Sells 500 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $16.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $624.79. 820,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $640.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.25.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
