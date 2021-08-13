George L. Sing Sells 500 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $16.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $624.79. 820,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $640.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

