Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.52. Gevo shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 66,521 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 438,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

