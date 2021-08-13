GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.61

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $21.37. GH Research shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GHRS. Cowen began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get GH Research alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $381,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the second quarter worth $3,585,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the second quarter worth $29,590,000.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.