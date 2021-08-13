GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last Week

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC on exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $2.68 million and $51.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.18 or 0.00900449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00116016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,788,988 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

