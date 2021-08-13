Gifto Hits Market Capitalization of $45.91 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $45.91 million and approximately $90.21 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00887912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

