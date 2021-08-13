GINcoin (GIN) Reaches Market Cap of $367,979.70

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 916.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 1,066.7% against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $367,979.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Firo (FIRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015351 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00021087 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

