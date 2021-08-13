Gitcoin (GTC) Market Capitalization Tops $121.69 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.57 or 0.00018518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $121.69 million and approximately $18.61 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.97 or 0.00892266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00114295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001917 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

